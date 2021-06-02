Fluity Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,735.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00295070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00189669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.01026012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.