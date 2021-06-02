Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fluor worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.