Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 21,800 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

