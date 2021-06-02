Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

