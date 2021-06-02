Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.