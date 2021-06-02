Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

HUM stock opened at $431.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

