Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

