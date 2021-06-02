Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 29,800 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

