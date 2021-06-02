Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,328.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,354.44. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

