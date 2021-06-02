Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Sells $140,562.78 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.09. 723,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.