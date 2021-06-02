Fountain (FTN) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $703,488.94 and approximately $6,455.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fountain has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00082867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.01051471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.47 or 0.09760498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

