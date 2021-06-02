Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the April 29th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

