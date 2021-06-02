Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,430,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 29th total of 20,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

