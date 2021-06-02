Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $57,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,044,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $19,549,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.8338 dividend. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.