Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE opened at €43.95 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.73. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.