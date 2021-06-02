FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

