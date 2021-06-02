Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 647 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of FLGT traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. 998,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

