Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.08 and last traded at $142.50. Approximately 80,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,647,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after buying an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

