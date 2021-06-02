FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.60. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.17.

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.92. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$69.58 and a 12 month high of C$128.14.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

