FY2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

