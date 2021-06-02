G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.88). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 20,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,708. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.24.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

