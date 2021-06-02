Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.62

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.62 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 131.10 ($1.71). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 217,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £139.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

