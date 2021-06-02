GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ GAN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $743.12 million and a PE ratio of -20.62.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

