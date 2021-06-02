Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,468 shares of company stock valued at $13,939,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.