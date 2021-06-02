Gateley (Holdings) Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GTLY opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £239.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.91. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

Get Gateley alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLY. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.