GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $181,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $118,900,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 1,343,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,369. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15. GDS has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

