Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 29th total of 626,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

