George Frederick Fink Acquires 6,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,265,937 shares in the company, valued at C$17,579,073.19.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,976.00.

TSE:BNE opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.82.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.