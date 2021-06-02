Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 640 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,265.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

