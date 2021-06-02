Giant (GIC) Hits One Day Volume of $4.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Giant has a market cap of $57,657.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,137,527 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

