Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the April 29th total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

GNOM stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

