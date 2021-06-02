GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $256.70 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.51.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

