GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $768,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

