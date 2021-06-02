GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of GoDaddy worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

