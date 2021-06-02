Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

GOGO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 24,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.