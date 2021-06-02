Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $15,699.56 and $29.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

