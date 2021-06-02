GoNetwork Reaches One Day Volume of $52,964.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $160,302.03 and approximately $52,964.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,363.10 or 0.99888556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00038309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00085503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

