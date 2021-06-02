good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on good natured Products and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

good natured Products stock opened at C$1.11 on Monday. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

