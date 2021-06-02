Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Short Interest Update

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 29th total of 310,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Good Works Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

