Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

