Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 29th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 million, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.