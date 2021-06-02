Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

