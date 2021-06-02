Gratus Capital LLC Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 164,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 549,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $181.35 and a one year high of $263.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

