Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.