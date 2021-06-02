Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

