Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greif hiked its adjusted earnings per share guidance for second-quarter fiscal 2021 to $1.11-$1.15 citing stronger-than-anticipated volumes and selling prices in the Global Industrial Packaging business, and a slightly lower-than-anticipated tax rate. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 19%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have gone up lately. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. However, higher input costs and SG&A expenses will hurt margins. However, pricing actions, focus on cost control and operational execution will boost margins in this scenario. A strong and diverse product portfolio, along with the Caraustar buyout, will also drive growth. However, high debt and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:GEF opened at $62.40 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

