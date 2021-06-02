Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 66,777 shares.The stock last traded at $108.90 and had previously closed at $108.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

