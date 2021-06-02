GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 16,140 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

