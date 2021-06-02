GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $325,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $360.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.