GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $342,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.91. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

