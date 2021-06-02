GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,348 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,308,000.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

